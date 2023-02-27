Black History Month
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look

Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Unless you’ve been to the Motor Vehicles Division (MVD) lately, you probably haven’t paid close attention to your driver’s license.

While licenses are currently valid for eight years, there are many residents whose license doesn’t expire until they turn 65. At that point, renewals are required every 5 years. As the switch to REAL ID continues, the state is making changes to ensure your identity is kept safe and secure, meaning a redesign was necessary.

So what’s different about these cards?

  • 100% polycarbonate material that consists of multiple layers of plastic, fused together without adhesives, to form a solid structure impervious to tampering. The high durability of polycarbonate also provides the longest lifespan of any card, allowing for extended card life without compromise.
  • Laser-engraved information and black and white photo.
  • “Dynaprint,” with two high-resolution images that appear based on the angle of the card, provides front-line authenticators with the assurance that the card is genuine and strong protection against duplication or reproduction efforts.
  • Saguaro cactus and ponderosa pine tree images were selected to represent the diversity of Arizona terrain and communities.
  • “Secure Surface” is another security feature that incorporates a slightly raised surface and provides a subtle feel to part of the card. This is another quick authenticator for law enforcement and other authorities. It also helps reduce potential alterations or fraudulent cards.

New cards will start going out in March, but the current design will be issued for all cards up until Feb. 28. Those cards will remain valid until their expiration date. For more information, click/tap here.

