Here’s how Arizona schools can apply to Intel/Insight’s esports club makeover contest

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Intel and Insight are holding a $60,000 esports makeover contest for schools. The money will be awarded to two existing esports clubs with $30,000 worth of Intel gaming equipment.

Competitors must enter the contest on Tuesday, with winners announced in April! Both Intel and Insight host the annual Connected Workplace Makeover Contest which helps businesses upgrade their old tech and overcome mechanical debt. This program is specifically tailored toward boosting schools and their mechanical upgrades for student education.

“Esports create a sense of belonging to many students who don’t normally participate in extracurricular programs since just about every student today feels a connection to video games,” said Joe McAllister, education esports expert at Insight. “It also inspires continuous learning and workforce success in computer science, graphics design, marketing, business, social influencing, and other fields that traditional learning doesn’t address.”

Click here to apply for the makeover contest! More information about Insight is available here and about Intel here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.