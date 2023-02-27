Black History Month
Happy Hour Spots: Killer food deals under $10 in Scottsdale and Gilbert

Ian Schwartz is on a mission to find the best meals under $15 and without a question this Valley staple delivers.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:55 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many restaurants had great happy hours back in the day, but most were scraped because of rising costs—a crying shame. Kona Grill is not one of those restaurants! They have had a killer happy hour for years, maybe decades at this point. We had to revisit the menu to make sure that was the case, and it still is!

The restaurant has varying hours, too, so it may fit your schedule better than a standard evening happy hour. Kona’s happy hours are Monday-Friday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and with reverse happy hour, Friday-Saturday, 9:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

It’s a tiered menu, so for $3, you can get chicken satay, three potstickers, edamame, or a fish taco. The $6 level will snag you three sliders, ½ a BBQ chicken flatbread, crab crunch, or spicy tuna roll. If you want to spend a little more, the $9 offerings are Ribeye meatballs, spicy shrimp tempura, avocado egg rolls, chicken and shrimp lettuce wraps, or the Bama roll. The Bama has crab salad, cream cheese, jalapeño, tuna, avocado, soy paper, smelt roe, and spicy motoyaki mayo. It’s $9, usually $22 on the main menu. Pretty good deal! The drinks are a good buy, too! During happy hour you can grab a shot of sake and a beer for around $6. Ichi ni san!

