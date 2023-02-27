Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Generous donation of “fido bags” helps save animal lives in Mesa

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
The Fetch Foundation is a Scottsdale-based nonprofit dedicated to help animals in our state.
The Fetch Foundation is a Scottsdale-based nonprofit dedicated to help animals in our state.(Mesa Fire Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:04 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- When a fire rips through a home, the priority for first responders is to get everyone out and make sure everyone is safe...

Of course, that mission includes any pets. So, that’s exactly what some mesa firefighters did a few times recently. Mesa fire says thanks to “fido bags,” they’re able to help save our furry friends. Just recently, both engine 202 and engine 209 revived a few dogs using “fido bags.”

Like people, animals also require oxygen therapy after being exposed to smoke from a fire. And Fido bags provide specialized equipment and face masks that fit over the snouts and muzzles of cats and dogs. Crews say they came across three dogs needing CPR and oxygen, but with the help of the fido bags, they all survived. Thanks to generous donations through the fetch foundation, Mesa Fire now says each unit has a fido bag ready.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists near Goodyear highway
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation
Seized drugs were scattered near the podium at the Tempe PD substation
DEA, Tempe Police nab 4.5M fentanyl pills, 3,000 lbs of meth during joint operation

Latest News

Sam Hettinger is the general manager for Arizona Painting Company. He was on Good Morning...
Arizona Painting Company gives back to community by painting houses for free
An Arizona company has been 'painting it forward' for the past 9 years
Surprise Squad helps repair Sun City widow's appliances
Spring training begins: Baseball team gives back