Generous donation of “fido bags” helps save animal lives in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- When a fire rips through a home, the priority for first responders is to get everyone out and make sure everyone is safe...

Of course, that mission includes any pets. So, that’s exactly what some mesa firefighters did a few times recently. Mesa fire says thanks to “fido bags,” they’re able to help save our furry friends. Just recently, both engine 202 and engine 209 revived a few dogs using “fido bags.”

Like people, animals also require oxygen therapy after being exposed to smoke from a fire. And Fido bags provide specialized equipment and face masks that fit over the snouts and muzzles of cats and dogs. Crews say they came across three dogs needing CPR and oxygen, but with the help of the fido bags, they all survived. Thanks to generous donations through the fetch foundation, Mesa Fire now says each unit has a fido bag ready.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.