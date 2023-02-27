Desert Ridge Marketplace gets 5 new restaurants this year; here’s what’s opening up

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Five new eateries are opening up throughout 2023 at Desert Ridge Marketplace.

Kona Grill, known as one of the best spots for surf and turf-style dishes, will be opening its 3rd location just between The Keg Steakhouse and the Thirsty Lion Gastropub. Check out their full menu here!

Spitz Mediterranean will open later this spring, offering a modern twist on European street food. From gyros to pizza to beer and sangria, this restaurant also offers plenty of paleo, keto-friendly, vegan, and gluten-free options so the whole family can enjoy the delights.

Fat Tuesday is also opening a location, near Nike Unite and Dave & Buster’s, with frozen cocktails in every size. This spot and Spitz will be joining the Sip & Stroll program which allows guests to enjoy a drink as they stroll through the District. Jin Jia, a Chinese bistro-style restaurant, will be opening at the west end of the district near Barnes & Noble.

Younutz Fantastical Dounts and Ice Cream will be offering its tasty treats of “the world’s most innovative donut and ice cream concept,” offering gourmet donuts FULL of decadent delights. The restaurant won in 2019 and 202, solidifying a brand partnership through Shark Tank!

Dirty Dough opened its doors in early February, offering up super-stuffed and mouth-watering cookies.

Want to learn more about what’s coming to Desert Ridge? Click here!

