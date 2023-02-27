4 hospitalized after two-car crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four people are hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in Phoenix on Sunday evening.

Around 7 p.m., first responders were called to a crash near 35th Avenue and Butler Drive, just south of Dunlap Avenue. The Phoenix Fire Department says two men were hospitalized in critical condition, and another man and a woman were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

An investigation by the Phoenix police department is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

