1 person hospitalized after shooting at Peoria gas station

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A person is fighting for their life after a shooting at a gas station in Peoria on Sunday evening. Around 6 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a Circle K near El Mirage and Vistancia Blvd, just west of Loop 303. The Peoria police department says one person was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

@PeoriaPoliceAZ investigating a shooting at Vistancia Blvd. & El Mirage Rd. 1 Victim was transported to the hospital with life-threating injuries. Suspect(s) fled the area in a vehicle. Officers are trying to determine what occurred and obtain suspect info. #PeoriaPDAZ pic.twitter.com/8FFk8gfFHF — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) February 27, 2023

An investigation is underway to find out what led to the shooting.

The shooting happened at a Circle K near El Mirage and Vistancia Blvd, just west of Loop 303. (Arizona's Family)

