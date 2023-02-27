Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

1 person hospitalized after shooting at Peoria gas station

Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.(MGN)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:36 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A person is fighting for their life after a shooting at a gas station in Peoria on Sunday evening. Around 6 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a Circle K near El Mirage and Vistancia Blvd, just west of Loop 303. The Peoria police department says one person was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

An investigation is underway to find out what led to the shooting.

The shooting happened at a Circle K near El Mirage and Vistancia Blvd, just west of Loop 303.
The shooting happened at a Circle K near El Mirage and Vistancia Blvd, just west of Loop 303.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists on Goodyear highway
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation

Latest News

An investigation by the Phoenix police department is underway to determine the cause of the...
4 hospitalized after two-car crash in Phoenix
The man shot was taken to the hospital, where he died from injuries.
Man dead after being shot outside business in Phoenix
More than 15 vehicles were involved.
All lanes re-open on I-17 south near Anthem Way after 15 car crash
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists on Goodyear highway