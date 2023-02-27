1 person hospitalized after shooting at Peoria gas station
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:36 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A person is fighting for their life after a shooting at a gas station in Peoria on Sunday evening. Around 6 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a Circle K near El Mirage and Vistancia Blvd, just west of Loop 303. The Peoria police department says one person was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
An investigation is underway to find out what led to the shooting.
