Right lanes blocked on I-17 south near Anthem Way

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — ADOT said a multi-car crash on interstate 17 south blocked all traffic on Sunday morning around 11 a.m.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials about 15 vehicles were involved in a crash. A Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical official says that up to 10 individuals were injured. I-17 has since reopened but with lane restrictions. Ice on the freeway is believed to be the cause of the multiple crashes. All vehicles have been moved to the shoulder, but drivers are asked to use extra caution.

