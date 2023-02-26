Rain, snow, wind and cooler temperatures coming to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Saturday, everyone! Temperatures are in the 70s across the Valley this afternoon, which is very pleasant! But we have big changes ahead. We are tracking another winter storm.

The timing of this one is Saturday night into Sunday. A cold front will push through the region Saturday night and bring gusty winds ahead of the front. This system will bring wind and much cooler temperatures, rain, and snow. This is the same system that is impacting southern California, bringing snow to areas that don’t see that type of weather. Rain chances will pick up overnight, and we could see a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain across the Valley by the morning.

Snow levels will plummet behind the cold front as the low moves into the state from west to east. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect above 4500 feet where 2-4 inches of snow is possible. A Winter Storm Warning will take effect from 10 p.m. this evening until 2 p.m. Sunday for above 5000 feet. We could see blowing and drifting snow as winds could gust up to 50 mph. Travel is highly discouraged as visibility will drop throughout the night. Areas like Flagstaff could get 7-11 inches, the Grand Canyon could see 5 inches, and Prescott could get 3-5 inches.

Temperatures will also remain well below average for this time of the year, only in the upper 50s Sunday and lower 60s at the beginning of the work week.

