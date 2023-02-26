Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

One dead, one injured after drive-by shooting in west Phoenix

One man is dead after an overnight shooting in Phoenix.
One man is dead after an overnight shooting in Phoenix.(KWTX #1)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One man is dead after a drive-by shooting at a house party in west Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting around 3:05 a.m. at a house party in a neighborhood just south of Lower Buckeye Road, near 71st Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. One of the men, later identified as 31-year-old Anthony Jones, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The other man had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Investigators say the two men were in an argument with people in a passing vehicle when someone in the car opened fire and shot them.

Police are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists near Goodyear highway
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation
Seized drugs were scattered near the podium at the Tempe PD substation
DEA, Tempe Police nab 4.5M fentanyl pills, 3,000 lbs of meth during joint operation

Latest News

Jesus Soto, 23, was arrested and taken into custody.
Suspect arrested for hit-and-run that hospitalized man in north Phoenix
More than 92% of all waste from downtown Phoenix Super Bowl LVII events was diverted from...
92% Super Bowl LVII waste diverted from landfills
A man is dead after being shot in north Phoenix on Sunday morning.
Man dead after alleged self-defense shooting at north Phoenix strip mall
Pedro Quintana-Lujan faces various charges including manslaughter.
Driver claims steering wheel ‘locked’ before plowing into a group of cyclists in Goodyear
Police give update on Goodyear cyclists hit, 17 injured and 2 dead