One dead, one injured after drive-by shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One man is dead after a drive-by shooting at a house party in west Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting around 3:05 a.m. at a house party in a neighborhood just south of Lower Buckeye Road, near 71st Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. One of the men, later identified as 31-year-old Anthony Jones, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The other man had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Investigators say the two men were in an argument with people in a passing vehicle when someone in the car opened fire and shot them.

Police are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

