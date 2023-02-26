Black History Month
One dead, one hospitalized after overnight shooting in west Phoenix

One man is dead after an overnight shooting in Phoenix.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One man is dead and another has been hospitalized after an overnight shooting in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting around 3:15 a.m. at a house party in a neighborhood just south of Lower Buckeye Road, near 71st Street. When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds and both were taken to the hospital, where later one of them men died from his injuries. The other had non-life threatening injuries.

Information about what led up to the incident or any suspect information is not available at this time.

