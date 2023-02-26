Another winter storm brings rain and snow to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not an ideal morning for us deserters. It’s rainy, windy, and cold with morning temperatures in the 40s throughout the Valley. The rain and wind are making for bad travel conditions, so plan extra time on the roads today. Wind gusts are expected to reach 50 mph in Cochise County where there is a Wind Advisory in effect until 11 a.m. Rain will clear out by the lunch hour and we may even see a peak of sunshine heading into this afternoon with highs around 58 degrees in Phoenix. Our average high this time of year is 72. You will need a jacket for most of the day. Rainfall totals remain less than a quarter of an inch.

High Country is getting pounded with heavy snowfall this morning due to a cold front that is quickly moving out of the area and tracking Northeast and models have shown Flagstaff already getting 4 inches of snow overnight. I-40 is closed down due to snow and high winds causing dangerous travel conditions. Because of the snow and hazardous travel conditions, we have issued a First Alert for the high country for today. Plan to stay home, there is a Winter Storm Warning in effect until 2 p.m. and a Winter Weather Watch for areas east of the rim until 2 p.m. Areas above 4,000 feet are expected to get up to 9-10 inches of snow by this afternoon. Wind gusts have gotten up to 50 mph in some areas, it will remain windy throughout today.

This week we will see below-average temperatures through Friday with highs in the 60s, but WAIT, there’s more. That’s right, there is another chance of Valley rain and mountain snowfall. The timing of that storm is late Wednesday. Once this system passes, colder air will drop low temperatures into the 30s by Thursday morning. Next weekend, calls for sunny skies and near-average highs in the 70s.

