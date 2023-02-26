All lanes re-open on I-17 south near Anthem Way after 15 car crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — All lanes on I-17 are back open after a multi-car crash on interstate 17 south blocked all traffic on Sunday morning around 11 a.m.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials says about 15 vehicles were involved in the crash. A Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical official says that up to 10 individuals were injured. I-17 has since reopened but with lane restrictions. Ice on the freeway is believed to be the cause of the multiple crashes.

