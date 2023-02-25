Black History Month
Two victims ID’d in fatal Albuquerque shooting, stabbing

Police are seen outside a home of a fatal shooting in Albuquerque, N.M., on Thursday, Feb. 23,...
Police are seen outside a home of a fatal shooting in Albuquerque, N.M., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Authorities say multiple people were wounded.(AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:36 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two of the three people discovered dead at an Albuquerque home were stabbed multiple times and the other had a gunshot wound, authorities said Friday.

Albuquerque police identified Danay Morales-Hernandez, 36, and Omar Rodriguez-Hechemendia, 25, as two of the victims after police notified their families. Both had been stabbed multiple times, with Rodriguez-Hechemendia being found in the street just outside the home.

Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said it was safe to say the individuals all knew each other, but detectives wanted to get clear guidance from the coroner’s office on the death of the third individual and notify relatives before saying anything more about the relationships.

Police were called to the home Thursday morning after an off-duty state parks ranger discovered a man lying in the road. A trail of blood led to the home.

Police set up a perimeter and entered after getting no response from anyone inside. They initially believed both people found dead inside the house had been shot since neighbors reported hearing gunshots that morning.

There is still no known motive for what occurred as police continue to investigate the deaths.

Investigators believe the violence was isolated to the household in Albuquerque’s North Valley. The home is in a quiet neighborhood just down the road from a public library and fire station.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

