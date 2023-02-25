Phoenix woman looking for answers after husband killed in hit-and-run

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix woman is asking for your help after her husband was killed in a hit-and-run crash last week. It happened just a block away from where they lived, at the intersection of 16th Street and Osborn Road.

Sarah Miswald hopes the person involved in the crash that killed her husband Dallas comes forward or for a witness to share what they know in the case. “He was a super, super sweet guy,” Miswald said. “Loving, but also a big goof.” Sometimes, Miswald and her dog Odin still expect Dallas to come home, only to be reminded again that he won’t. “It’s hard not to feel alone even when you’re with people,” she said. “You feel like your life has just kind of gone down the drain.”

The hit-and-run occurred on the morning of Feb. 13 as Dallas was leaving to work on his motorcycle. “He kissed me goodbye,” she said. “It was the last kiss I’ll ever have from him.”

Dallas was taken to Banner University Medical Center with severe injuries to his spinal cord, ultimately becoming brain-dead. This, as Miswald, says the driver in the crash fled the scene. She says her only lead is that it was an older Model Ford 150. “He didn’t deserve that,” Miswald said. “He didn’t deserve to be left in the street like he didn’t matter.”

Phoenix Police say no arrests have been made and are encouraging anyone with information or leads to contact Silent Witness for up to a one thousand dollar reward. “I really want them to get caught and get what they deserve,” Miswald said.

In the meantime, Miswald is trying to focus on silver linings, such as the fact that Dallas’ heart, liver, and two kidneys have been donated to save the lives of three others. “I just hope he knows how much we all love him, and how hard this is for us,” she said. “He was just such a wonderful person and there’s just such a void in my heart.”

Miswald and other family members are hosting a vigil at the intersection where the crash occurred on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 5 p.m. There’s also a GoFundMe to help the family with funeral costs moving forward.

