Phoenix university at risk of losing accreditation, state board to close nursing program

The board is coming down on Aspen University because of low pass rates and ‘other violations of the law.’
By David Caltabiano
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:08 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hundreds of Valley nursing students are in limbo after the state board voted unanimously in its intent to close the nursing program at Aspen University. The board is coming down on Aspen because of low pass rates and ‘other violations of the law’.

Arizona’s Family has learned Aspen’s accreditation is at risk, which means they could lose all of their licenses for other programs in Arizona and across the country, leaving thousands of students high and dry with a lot of student loan debt.

Aspen University has locations in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, and Phoenix. Arizona’s Family has obtained a letter sent to Aspen University from their accreditors, Distance Education Accrediting Commission. In that letter, DEAC expressed grave concern over the nursing program and asked Aspen to prove why they shouldn’t lose their accreditation. “It crushed me but I got through it,” said Angela Arnold, a former Aspen nursing student. She said she’s $20,000 dollars in the hole from student loan debt. “I was shocked, devastated, I started crying,” said Arnold.

After the state nursing board stepped in and halted admissions for Aspen University, Arnold and many others could not take the nursing program or the exam needed to become a nurse. “I was supposed to graduate next year if I was in the program but now I can’t graduate,” said Arnold.

The board made the drastic measure after extremely low passing rates on the nursing exam. Only 58% of Aspen students passed the licensing exam, compared to the national requirement of 80%. The state nursing board and Aspen agreed to a probationary period that allowed the for-profit university to complete the program with the existing 400 students, but now the state nursing board is expressing concern regarding ‘public safety’ and ‘student safeness.’

The board has unanimously agreed on their intent to shut the nursing program down at their next meeting. However, Aspen has pushed back on the low pass rate, claiming they have 82% as of two weeks ago.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

