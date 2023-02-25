Multiple cyclists hurt after being hit by pickup truck on MC-85 near Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Multiple cyclists are seriously hurt after being hit by a pickup truck on a busy highway in the West Valley early Saturday.

Initial reports of a vehicle versus bicyclist crash came in around 8 a.m. According to Goodyear police, the incident happened near the Cotton Lane Bridge, where emergency crews described the victims as having “very serious injuries.” Early reports indicated 10 ambulances being called to the scene, but at least two were rushed moments after the crash. Fire officials confirmed that they were treating multiple injuries at the crash scene and various patients were in the process of being transported to various hospitals, including Abrazo West, to be further treated.

Multiple traffic closures in the area are in place. Cotton Lane is closed in both directions from the circle at Estrella Parkway to MC-85.

Arizona’s Family has a crew on the scene. Check back for updates, or tune in to Good Morning Arizona at 9 a.m. for a live report from the scene.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.