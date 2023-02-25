Man killed after hit-and-run in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was killed early Saturday morning during a hit-and-run on 7th Street, south of Salt River.

Phoenix Police say the hit-and-run happened around 1:30 a.m. on 7th and Elwood streets and involved a white-colored car. When officers got to the location, they saw evidence of a collision and the man who was struck by the car. Police say 31-year-old Juan Bazan was walking across 7th Street when the white car traveling south hit him and then left the area. The driver was last seen driving toward 7th Street and Broadway Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers)

