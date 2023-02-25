Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after he was shot multiple times early Saturday morning in Glendale.

Police responded to a shooting call around 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. There, officers found a man with multiple gunshots. He was taken to a nearby hospital with “potentially threatening injuries,” Glendale police say. Police said that a dark-colored sedan was seen fleeing the scene, but it’s unknown if the vehicle is related to the shooting.

Investigators are looking into what led up to the shooting and are working on identifying a suspect.

