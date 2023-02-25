Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Glendale

Police responded to a shooting call around 2 a.m. Saturday near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home...
Police responded to a shooting call around 2 a.m. Saturday near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road.(Arizona's Family - File image)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:37 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after he was shot multiple times early Saturday morning in Glendale.

Police responded to a shooting call around 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. There, officers found a man with multiple gunshots. He was taken to a nearby hospital with “potentially threatening injuries,” Glendale police say. Police said that a dark-colored sedan was seen fleeing the scene, but it’s unknown if the vehicle is related to the shooting.

Investigators are looking into what led up to the shooting and are working on identifying a suspect.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Happy Valley and Alma School roads.
One hospitalized after shooting in Scottsdale; suspect on the loose

Latest News

The Attorney General’s Office said that those working under Brnovich spent 10,000 hours looking...
Former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich faces possible action by state bar
The Town of Gilbert did not answer our question on where the project stands and when...
Residents outraged over Gilbert’s ‘vocal level’ rankings in road expansion project
Debate over road expansion in Gilbert sparks outrage among residents
Phoenix woman looking for answers after husband killed in hit-in-run