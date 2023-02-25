Former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich faces possible action by state bar

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The State Bar of Arizona has confirmed that there are currently eight complaints filed against former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. The complaints, called “charges” by the bar, come after current state AG Kris Mayes released documents on Wednesday related to the investigation into the 2020 general election, stating there was no widespread fraud or evidence of wrongdoing.

The Attorney General’s Office said that those working under Brnovich spent 10,000 hours looking at any possible evidence of voter fraud and irregularities but didn’t find any. Complaints are an early step to possible disciplinary action by the state bar, which ranges from complaints being dismissed if Brnovich is found not to have violated the Rules of Professional Conduct to the former Attorney General being disbarred.

Late Friday, Arizona’s Family political editor Dennis Welch reported that Mayes did not join others in calling for Brnovich to be stripped of his law license by the Arizona State Bar, but did say she was angry. “Our Democratic house was on fire, Mark Brnovich had a fire hose, but he chose to put it down and walk away,” Mayes said.

