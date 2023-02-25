Black History Month
Attorney General Mayes weighs in on Brnovich voter fraud investigation

Mayes said the core of the extensive voter fraud investigation under Mark Brnovich was released...
Mayes said the core of the extensive voter fraud investigation under Mark Brnovich was released this week.(Arizona's Family)
By Dennis Welch
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said there is more to come on the investigation that showed her predecessor sat on evidence debunking election fraud claims.

On Friday, Mayes said there are about 500 pages that still need to be redacted before they can be made public. Mayes wasn’t specific about what was in the documents but said the core of the extensive voter fraud investigation under Mark Brnovich was released this week. Those documents revealed that Brnovich concealed evidence that his investigators found that discredited fraud claims in the 2020 election.

While Brnovich was running for the U.S. Senate last year, he claimed the probe found “serious vulnerabilities” even though his investigators said it wasn’t true.

Mayes did not join others in calling for Brnovich to be stripped of his law license by the Arizona State Bar. But she did say she was angry. “Our Democratic house was on fire, Mark Brnovich had a fire hose, but he chose to put it down and walk away,” Mayes said.

