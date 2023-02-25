Another winter storm brings snow to Arizona’s High Country

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) --Cool and cloudy start to our morning with lows in the 50s and upper 40s. This afternoon, the Valley will see temperatures warm up to around 74 degrees, with an opportunity for some sunshine. Our average high this time of year is 72.

Another storm system will arrive by midnight into Sunday morning. It is a cold front that will move quickly out of the area, but in advance of that cold front coming, the winds will pick up this afternoon. Expect winds up to 15 to 25 mph, with even stronger winds in the high country and West portions of the state, where there is a wind advisory in effect until 11 p.m. We will see some rain here in the Valley, and most areas will see about a quarter of an inch or less.

This storm will also bring us additional snowfall along the rim. Heavy snow at times in the higher terrain with lighter amounts down to 3,500 to 4,000 feet. ADOT warns travelers that the roads will be rough again when this storm arrives this afternoon. Flagstaff’s season snowfall total is at 108 inches. At this time last year, the airport received 42 inches of snow. Because of the snow and dangerous travel conditions, we have issued a First Alert for the high country late this evening through Sunday morning.

Next week we will see below-average temperatures through Friday with highs in the 60s, but WAIT, there’s more. That’s right, there is another chance of Valley rain and mountain snowfall. The timing of that storm is late Wednesday through Thursday morning. It has been an incredible winter season so far.

