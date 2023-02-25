Black History Month
2nd crash in Goodyear impacts MC-85 traffic just miles from where group of cyclists were hit

Breaking News Graphic.
Breaking News Graphic.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A second crash in Goodyear has shut down a stretch of MC-85 in Goodyear approximately two miles from where a group of cyclists was hit early Saturday.

This second crash happened on the MC-85 near Estrella Parkway, in the same area that has a traffic closure in place due to an earlier crash where 13 bicyclists were injured after a pickup truck hit them. Goodyear fire officials have confirmed at least one person was rushed to the hospital but reports indicate multiple injuries. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash involved five vehicles. No other information has been immediately released.

Scene of earlier crash along Cotton Lane

Extensive emergency crews could be scene on the Cotton Lane bridge.
Extensive emergency crews could be scene on the Cotton Lane bridge.(Arizona's Family)

Arizona’s Family is working on gathering more information. Check back for updates.

