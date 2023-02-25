2nd crash in Goodyear impacts MC-85 traffic just miles from where group of cyclists were hit

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A second crash in Goodyear has shut down a stretch of MC-85 in Goodyear approximately two miles from where a group of cyclists was hit early Saturday.

This second crash happened on the MC-85 near Estrella Parkway, in the same area that has a traffic closure in place due to an earlier crash where 13 bicyclists were injured after a pickup truck hit them. Goodyear fire officials have confirmed at least one person was rushed to the hospital but reports indicate multiple injuries. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash involved five vehicles. No other information has been immediately released.

Scene of earlier crash along Cotton Lane

Extensive emergency crews could be scene on the Cotton Lane bridge. (Arizona's Family)

