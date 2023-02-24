WWII memorabilia collector finds German flag connected to a Phoenix family

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man from England collecting items from World War II came across a captured Nazi flag with more than 100 signatures. He says one of the soldiers whose name is on the flag has decedents here in the Valley. Joseph Grant studied military history at university and now has a private museum in the U.K. This week, he posted to Facebook, hoping to track down the family of a WWII vet. “I’ve collected WWII military for about eight years now,” said Grant.

Grant is from a small town called Nuneaton in Warwickshire, outside of Birmingham, England. He has hundreds of items dating back to 1939 from the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Germany and the United States. He’s slowly been building his collection and recently added a red flag, with a recognizable symbol that dominated Germany for six years. “The item is a large Nazi flag captured by the 79th division. The Americana division captured it in what I believe was 1945,” he said.

It’s branded with the names of 116 men who fought by his side. All were part of the 79th Infantry Division, 315th Regiment, Cannon Company. “These are all guys who knew each other, they would’ve been friends. So finding one, generally leads to finding another,” Grant said.

Grant is now on a mission to find every man whose name adorns the flag, including Jewell T. Liles, whose family he’s traced to Phoenix. “I looked for Facebook pages to do with Phoenix, posted it on there, hoping someone would recognize the name,” he said. “There’s many daughters and sons who this guy has had that I can’t see or have access to, so that’s what led me to posting on the Phoenix page.”

He says his main goal is to collect photos of the veterans and pair them with the names on the flag. “Originally this is just a name on a flag, but when you unlock all the photos, the backstory, who their friends were, where they went, it just means so much to me to unlock all of this,” Grant said. So far he’s found the families of four men whose names are signed on the flag. He’s hopeful he will reach the right family, who can give him a better idea of who Liles was.

