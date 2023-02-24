Black History Month
Weekend storm to bring more weather changes in Arizona

Winds are from the approach of a cold front that will also bring chances of rain by Saturday evening and continue through the morning hours Sunday.
By April Warnecke
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:03 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A warming trend begins today in the Valley. After a few morning showers, dry weather is on tap for the afternoon, with gradually clearing clouds and a high of 67 degrees. That’s about six degrees warmer than yesterday’s high but still a few degrees below normal for this time of year in Phoenix.

Highs stay 60 degrees and above.
Highs stay 60 degrees and above.(Arizona's Family)

In the High Country, moderate to heavy snowfall continues this morning but should wind down by mid-morning. A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning are both set to expire at 8 a.m.

Saturday features warmer but windier weather across the state. In the Valley, look for a high of 74 degrees. Wind should pick up by the afternoon hours and be between 15 and 25 mph — blowing dust is possible. The wind is being generated by the approach of a cold front that will also bring a chance of rain by Saturday evening, with chances continuing through the late morning hours Sunday. And Sunday will also be much cooler in the Valley, with highs near 60 degrees and persistent breeziness.

The weekend storm system brings a chance for more snow in the High Country, mainly late Saturday into Sunday morning. 6-12 inches are expected above 5,500 feet, with 2-6 inches above 4,000 feet and 1 inch of snow possible down to 3,500 feet. Strong winds are also expected on both days in the mountains.

Next week will be off to a quiet start, but rain and snow chances begin as early as Tuesday night, with our next system moving in on Wednesday. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

