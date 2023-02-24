Weekend freeway closures to impact I-17, US 60, L303
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:32 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you’re heading out to spring training baseball, the Innings Festival or any other events this weekend, double-check your route to make sure you arrive on time. Sections of several Phoenix-area freeways will be shut down for road work.
Interstate 17
- Closure: The northbound lanes of I-17 will be closed between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvement. The northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue will also be closed during that time, while the northbound on-ramp at Bell Road will be closed from 6 a.m. until noon on Saturday.
- Detour: Drivers can take northbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 101 to get on I-17 past the closure. Northbound drivers can also exit ahead of the closure and use 19th or 35th avenues instead.
US 60
- Closure: Westbound US 60 will be closed between Val Vista and Country Club drives from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvement. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Greenfield and Higley roads will also be closed.
- Detour: Alternate routes include westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways). Westbound US 60 drivers can also exit ahead of the closure and take Baseline Road or Southern Avenue.
Loop 303
- Closure: The westbound lanes of Loop 303 in the West Valley will be closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 5 a.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. Sunday for new interchange construction.
- Detour: Exit I-17 onto westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to reach L303 past the closure.
Interstate 10
- Restriction: The eastbound lanes of I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes near Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Sunday for a widening project. Broadway Road will also be closed in both directions near I-10, between 48th and 55th streets. Westbound I-10 on- and off-ramps at Broadway will be closed along with the eastbound I-10 connector road between 48th Street and Broadway.
- In addition, I-10 on and off-ramps at 32nd Street will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday for work zone setup. ADOT reports that 32nd Street will also be closed between Wood and Elwood streets near I-10. Drivers should use 40th Street instead.
- Restriction: Westbound I-10 will be narrowed to one lane between Verrado Way and SR 85 from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
