Weekend freeway closures to impact I-17, US 60, L303

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you’re heading out to spring training baseball, the Innings Festival or any other events this weekend, double-check your route to make sure you arrive on time. Sections of several Phoenix-area freeways will be shut down for road work.

Detou r: Drivers can take northbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 101 to get on I-17 past the closure. Northbound drivers can also exit ahead of the closure and use 19th or 35th avenues instead.

Closure : The northbound lanes of I-17 will be closed between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvement. The northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue will also be closed during that time, while the northbound on-ramp at Bell Road will be closed from 6 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

Detour : Alternate routes include westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways). Westbound US 60 drivers can also exit ahead of the closure and take Baseline Road or Southern Avenue.

Closure : Westbound US 60 will be closed between Val Vista and Country Club drives from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvement. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Greenfield and Higley roads will also be closed.

Closure : The westbound lanes of Loop 303 in the West Valley will be closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 5 a.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. Sunday for new interchange construction.

Restriction : The eastbound lanes of I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes near Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Sunday for a widening project. Broadway Road will also be closed in both directions near I-10, between 48th and 55th streets. Westbound I-10 on- and off-ramps at Broadway will be closed along with the eastbound I-10 connector road between 48th Street and Broadway.

In addition, I-10 on and off-ramps at 32nd Street will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday for work zone setup. ADOT reports that 32nd Street will also be closed between Wood and Elwood streets near I-10. Drivers should use 40th Street instead.