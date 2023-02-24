Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Waitlist for Tempe’s Housing Choice Voucher Program opens next Tuesday

3,000 households will enter a lottery to be accepted on the waitlist
This program gives accepted applicants a voucher, allowing them to pay approximately 30-40% of...
This program gives accepted applicants a voucher, allowing them to pay approximately 30-40% of their income toward rent and utilities.(Arizona's Family)
By Athena Kehoe
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Pre-applications for the city of Tempe’s Housing Choice Voucher Program waitlist will open early next week. The City of Tempe Housing Authority says the pre-application process will be available online, or people can call the city for assistance beginning Feb. 28 at 8 a.m.

This program gives accepted applicants a voucher, allowing them to pay approximately 30-40% of their income toward rent and utilities. The city gives first priority to those who live or work in Tempe, have been terminated from the city’s program due to low funding or if they’ve been a victim of domestic or dating violence, sexual assault or stalking in the last five years. Applicants must also meet the income requirements. In general, the family’s income may not exceed 50% of the median income for the county or metropolitan area where they live.

Pre-applications for the waitlist will be accepted until Mar. 13. The city will then hold a lottery, adding 3,000 households to the waitlist. Officials will then contact those who have been chosen. Pre-applicants who are not picked will have to reapply at another time.

“In the city of Tempe, we are committed to increasing access to affordable housing. The Housing Choice Voucher program offers a way to fulfill this commitment,” said Irma Hollamby Cain, Deputy Director for Community Health and Human Services. The rental assistance program, also known as Section 8, is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

People can submit their pre-application here. Paper applications will not be accepted. A family that is issued a housing voucher is responsible for finding a suitable housing unit of the family’s choice where the owner agrees to rent under the program, according to the city’s website.

For general questions, call 480-350-8950 starting on the 28th. Individuals that need application assistance or are without internet access can call 480-350-8076. To find out more about the pre-application process, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation

Latest News

Man charged for crash that killed Pinal County sheriff's son
It happened on Friday afternoon.
Man hit by train in Phoenix
Man hit by train in Phoenix
The first thing you should know if you’re looking for cheap tickets is that several teams use a...
Bargains can still be found at some Cactus League stadiums