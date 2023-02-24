Waitlist for Tempe’s Housing Choice Voucher Program opens next Tuesday

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Pre-applications for the city of Tempe’s Housing Choice Voucher Program waitlist will open early next week. The City of Tempe Housing Authority says the pre-application process will be available online, or people can call the city for assistance beginning Feb. 28 at 8 a.m.

This program gives accepted applicants a voucher, allowing them to pay approximately 30-40% of their income toward rent and utilities. The city gives first priority to those who live or work in Tempe, have been terminated from the city’s program due to low funding or if they’ve been a victim of domestic or dating violence, sexual assault or stalking in the last five years. Applicants must also meet the income requirements. In general, the family’s income may not exceed 50% of the median income for the county or metropolitan area where they live.

Pre-applications for the waitlist will be accepted until Mar. 13. The city will then hold a lottery, adding 3,000 households to the waitlist. Officials will then contact those who have been chosen. Pre-applicants who are not picked will have to reapply at another time.

“In the city of Tempe, we are committed to increasing access to affordable housing. The Housing Choice Voucher program offers a way to fulfill this commitment,” said Irma Hollamby Cain, Deputy Director for Community Health and Human Services. The rental assistance program, also known as Section 8, is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

People can submit their pre-application here. Paper applications will not be accepted. A family that is issued a housing voucher is responsible for finding a suitable housing unit of the family’s choice where the owner agrees to rent under the program, according to the city’s website.

For general questions, call 480-350-8950 starting on the 28th. Individuals that need application assistance or are without internet access can call 480-350-8076. To find out more about the pre-application process, click or tap here.

