Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Tesla catches fire for second time while being towed after crashing into Scottsdale building

.
.(Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:32 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a bad day to be driving a white Tesla in north Scottsdale.

According to authorities in Scottsdale, the driver of a Tesla first slammed into a building east of Scottsdale and Cactus roads around 8 a.m. Friday. Witnesses at the scene told Arizona’s Family that it appeared that the driver had hit the gas pedal, instead of the brakes when it slammed into a building along 74th Place. One woman reported seeing the car parking when it “just randomly shot forward into the building.” That witness told Arizona’s Family that she stopped to help get the driver out and that the EV went up in flames less than a minute after the crash.

.
.(Arizona's Family)

A few hours later, crews responded to an area about two miles away where the electric car again caught fire while it was being towed, near the busy intersection of Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter. Video from the scene showed the once-white vehicle completely charred.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route for the next several hours as heavy delays are expected to impact the shopping centers.

.
.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation

Latest News

Phoenix police say three cars were involved in the deadly crash. One of the vehicles caught...
Police: Man was driving the wrong-way before fiery crash that left 3 dead in north Phoenix
The cost of hot dogs increased due to inflation. Owner of Chicago Hamburger Co. in Phoenix says...
Hot dog prices are up, but so are sales as Spring Training starts in Phoenix
I-17, US 60 among freeway closures this weekend
Breaking News Graphic.
Hiker in critical condition after suffering heart attack on Phoenix trail
A stretch of northbound Interstate 17 will be closed this weekend for pavement work.
Weekend freeway closures to impact I-17, US 60, L303