Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Suicide under investigation at jail in Camp Verde

File image
File image(Credit: Andrew Bardwell)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) An investigation is underway after an inmate at a jail in Camp Verde reportedly committed suicide last week.

Last Saturday, Feb. 18 around 11 a.m., a 21-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at the Yavapai County Jail. Detention deputies performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say he had tied jail-issued clothing around his neck.

While his identity has not been released, county officials say the inmate had been arrested for burglary in Prescott Valley last September and had been sentenced to 180 days in jail. They added that he had been awaiting a bed in a treatment facility when he took his own life.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation

Latest News

File image
Data: Nearly 80% Arizona jobs lost in December were because workers quit, not layoffs
Phoenix police say three cars were involved in the deadly crash. One of the vehicles caught...
Police: Man was driving the wrong-way before fiery crash that left 3 dead in north Phoenix
The cost of hot dogs increased due to inflation. Owner of Chicago Hamburger Co. in Phoenix says...
Hot dog prices are up, but so are sales as Spring Training starts in Phoenix
I-17, US 60 among freeway closures this weekend