Suicide under investigation at jail in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An investigation is underway after an inmate at a jail in Camp Verde reportedly committed suicide last week.

Last Saturday, Feb. 18 around 11 a.m., a 21-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at the Yavapai County Jail. Detention deputies performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say he had tied jail-issued clothing around his neck.

While his identity has not been released, county officials say the inmate had been arrested for burglary in Prescott Valley last September and had been sentenced to 180 days in jail. They added that he had been awaiting a bed in a treatment facility when he took his own life.

