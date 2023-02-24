Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix-area restaurants setting record sales to start 2023

Sheldon Knapp, the owner of Phoenix City Grille, says his restaurant is setting sales records...
Sheldon Knapp, the owner of Phoenix City Grille, says his restaurant is setting sales records right now.(Arizona's Family)
By Michael Raimondi
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:41 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been a rough past few years for restaurants, but things seem to be turning for the better. The Arizona Restaurant Association says Valley eateries are off to a record-setting start to 2023. “It seems as every time we try to get back up we were smacked back down, and this years that’s not the case,” Arizona Restaurant Association President Steve Chucri said. “I think we broke records without question. This year we were on fire as an industry.”

Chucri says they don’t have the final numbers yet, but the preliminary data shows restaurants are getting a big boost to start the year. “One of the best starts to a year I’ve seen in my entire career in the industry,” he said.

Chucri isn’t the only one saying 2023 is off to a great start. Sheldon Knapp, the owner of Phoenix City Grille, says his restaurant is setting sales records right now. “It’s really important,” Knapp said. “We had a great year last year, and another one this year. We need that to make up for when we were down.”

Knapp said he may never feel completely secure again as a restaurant owner after the pandemic and recession. However, he says eateries deserve a break after making it through a pandemic. “We did what we had to do to keep people making money. We created some positions we normally don’t have,” he said.

Phoenix City Grille shifted to delivery and take-out to make it through the pandemic. Knapp says the big events like the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open help them big time. Those events bring thousands of people to the Valley looking for local food spots.

With spring training starting, Knapp hopes the flow of people continues to bring business to the area. “The more events you have the more people are drawn to the Valley. I’m thrilled to be in a place where we have that kind of jump,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation

Latest News

Officials say they are targeting Sinaloa Cartel in drug bust in Tempe
More expected snow overnight causing concerns in Flagstaff
Gutierrez says there will be more information sessions before that May 16 vote.
Community information meetings taking place ahead of Coyotes entertainment district vote
Seized drugs were scattered near the podium at the Tempe PD substation
DEA, Tempe Police nab 4.5M fentanyl pills, 3,000 lbs of meth during joint operation