Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Montana man charged for threats to Sen. Jon Tester

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mt., listens to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testify before a Senate...
Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mt., listens to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testify before a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Elizabeth Frantz/Pool via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:20 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man has been charged with threatening the life of Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester via voicemails left at his Kalispell office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Kevin Patrick Smith, 45, pleaded not guilty Thursday to two felony counts of threats to injure and murder a U.S. Senator during a hearing in Missoula. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen DeSoto ordered Smith held in federal custody at least until a detention hearing set for Monday.

Smith’s public defender, Andy Nelson, said Smith is presumed innocent.

The first count refers to calls made Jan. 30 and the second is for messages left Feb. 10, after the FBI had warned Smith against making any more threats.

The voicemails included threats to “rip your head off” and were laced with profanity. The caller acknowledged in a recording that he was threatening Tester “on purpose,” court records said.

“I would love to see your FBI at the door,” one message said.

The FBI met with Smith on Feb. 1 and told him to stop threatening physical violence toward Tester or any elected official.

However, an initial complaint said threatening voice messages were left at Tester’s office on Feb. 10, 11 and 13 from Smith’s number in which the caller talks about not pulling a gun’s trigger until he knows what he’s aiming at.

“I know who you are,” the caller says.

The criminal complaint, which was later replaced by an indictment, said calls from Smith’s phone number to Tester’s office in Kalispell began in late 2022.

Tester this week announced he was going to seek a fourth term in the U.S. Senate. A third-generation farmer and former music teacher, Tester has leaned on a folksy speaking style and populist-themed messages to overcome Republican opponents in each of his last three elections.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation

Latest News

On the stand Thursday, Alex Murdaugh talks about finding his son Paul dead.
Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh ‘fuzzy’ about new details of case
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe,...
Weapons supervisor appears in court in ‘Rust’ shooting case
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for missing Minnesota boy
Caroline Patten, the fiancée of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son Cooper, died in the...
Charges recommended in crash that killed Pinal County sheriff’s son, his fiancée and their daughter
LIVE: Alex Murdaugh cross-examination continues