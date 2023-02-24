Mold in ice machine, employees not washing up found at Phoenix-area restaurants

By Jason Barry
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Feb. 22, 2023:

Pho Bowl - 1820 N. 75th Ave, Phoenix

3 violations

  • Employee touching face and glasses then cooking
  • Food remnants on meat slicer

Barro’s Pizza - 1136 W. Grove Ave, Mesa

3 violations

  • Chicken wings not cooling properly
  • No paper towels at hand wash sink

Smashburger - 2925 S. Alma School Road, Chandler

3 violations

  • Excessive mildew in ice machine
  • Toxic substances not stored properly

Sarku Japan - 6555 E. Southern Ave, Mesa

3 violations

  • Employee dropped glove on floor then didn’t wash hands
  • Staff member put away knife without sanitizing it

Organic Chef to Go - 15111 N. Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

4 violations

  • Employee touched trash then kept working
  • Fresh fish and raw steak not packaged properly
  • No warning label on juices not pasteurized

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Little Dragon Chinese Food - 4327 W. Thomas Rd, Phoenix

Ray’s Pizza - 14545 W. Grand Ave, Surprise

Panda Express - 1714 E. Guadalupe Rd, Tempe

Whataburger - 1460 N. Dysart Rd, Avondale

Rinaldi’s Deli - 16211 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Nando’s Mexican Food - 3519 E. Baseline Road, Gilbert

See all of our Dirty Dining reports here.

