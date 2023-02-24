Mold in ice machine, employees not washing up found at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Feb. 22, 2023:
Pho Bowl - 1820 N. 75th Ave, Phoenix
3 violations
- Employee touching face and glasses then cooking
- Food remnants on meat slicer
Barro’s Pizza - 1136 W. Grove Ave, Mesa
3 violations
- Chicken wings not cooling properly
- No paper towels at hand wash sink
Smashburger - 2925 S. Alma School Road, Chandler
3 violations
- Excessive mildew in ice machine
- Toxic substances not stored properly
Sarku Japan - 6555 E. Southern Ave, Mesa
3 violations
- Employee dropped glove on floor then didn’t wash hands
- Staff member put away knife without sanitizing it
Organic Chef to Go - 15111 N. Hayden Rd, Scottsdale
4 violations
- Employee touched trash then kept working
- Fresh fish and raw steak not packaged properly
- No warning label on juices not pasteurized
Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores
Little Dragon Chinese Food - 4327 W. Thomas Rd, Phoenix
Ray’s Pizza - 14545 W. Grand Ave, Surprise
Panda Express - 1714 E. Guadalupe Rd, Tempe
Whataburger - 1460 N. Dysart Rd, Avondale
Rinaldi’s Deli - 16211 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Nando’s Mexican Food - 3519 E. Baseline Road, Gilbert
