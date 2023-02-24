Man hit by train in Phoenix
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:40 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a train struck him in Phoenix on Friday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at 31st Avenue and Harrison Street, which is north of Buckeye Road. It’s unclear what his condition is.
Video from Arizona’s Family news chopper shows the railroad crossing gate was down and several police SUVs are on the scene. 31st Avenue is closed while police investigate.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.