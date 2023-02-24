Black History Month
Man hit by train in Phoenix

The man was hit by a train near 31st Avenue, south of Van Buren.
By David Baker
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:40 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a train struck him in Phoenix on Friday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at 31st Avenue and Harrison Street, which is north of Buckeye Road. It’s unclear what his condition is.

Video from Arizona’s Family news chopper shows the railroad crossing gate was down and several police SUVs are on the scene. 31st Avenue is closed while police investigate.

