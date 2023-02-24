Man accused of ripping off Arizonans in romance inheritance scam

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man in Massachusetts was part of an elaborate romance inheritance scheme where he scammed two people in Arizona and one in California out of nearly $190,000. Yasin Mohammed Ibrahim was arrested on Saturday during a traffic stop outside of Springfield, Massachusetts.

According to federal records, a 67-year-old man in Sierra Vista thought he was sending money for fees so his online girlfriend could get an inheritance. Federal agents say between July 2018 and June 2022, he sent more than $583,000 to various people to get an inheritance that didn’t exist. The girlfriend then told him to send money to a business account under Ibrahim’s name, investigators said. The victim sent $15,800 to the account on Aug. 22, 2018.

Mayes said they aren’t doing enough to protect users, and it’s becoming more of a problem each year, leaving hundreds of people in financial ruin.

The second victim lives in Flagstaff and was introduced to his friend’s girlfriend in 2015, who claimed her parents died in Ghana and left her gold bars valued at more than $10 million. None of this was true. Between 2015 and 2022, the 68-year-old victim sent more than $5 million to different people to try to claim the inheritance. According to the feds, he sent two payments totaling $133,050 to business accounts belonging to Ibrahim. A third victim from California wired $37,000 to Ibrahim’s account on Aug. 2, 2018, federal paperwork said, to help with a business startup that never happened.

Before the deposits, the FBI says Ibrahim called them about a multi-million-dollar fraud scheme involving people in New York and Ghana in 2018. He later told agents that three friends in New York and a man in Virginia were participating in the scheme out of Ghana. He didn’t give any other details unless the FBI gave him money.

In January 2019, agents raided his house in Springfield and searched his bank accounts. Ibrahim reportedly told Department of Homeland Security agents he set up one of the accounts to help a New York friend transfer money with an import/export business. Ibrahim claimed he didn’t know the money was part of the inheritance scam. When one of the accounts was frozen due to fraud, Ibrahim said his friend told him to tell the bank he had a business relationship with the California victim.

Scammers are posing as people you may know, and they’re asking for a little help. On Your Side has tips on how to avoid getting conned.

In May 2019, agents looked at Ibrahim’s phone, where they say they found photos of him holding a lot of cash and texting the second victim in Arizona. There was also reportedly a screenshot of text messages from the first Arizona victim. The first victim also sent several texts expressing his frustration due to Ibrahim not responding. A photo also showed a receipt from the wire transfer from the California victim, government agents said. After gathering evidence, the federal government issued a warrant for Ibrahim’s arrest on money laundering charges. According to police in Massachusetts, he had a hearing on Tuesday and is still being held in jail.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.