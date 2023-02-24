Man accused of damaging SUV after parking space disagreement at Chandler Costco

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police have found the man accused of vandalizing a woman’s car in a Costco parking lot following a disagreement about a parking space. On Wednesday, police arrested 30-year-old Kyle Garcia.

On Jan. 14, investigators say an unknown woman confronted the victim and accused her of taking her spot at the store near the Loop 202 and Chandler Village Drive. The victim apologized to the woman and made her way inside, along with Garcia and his friends. However, when the victim came out, she found her SUV had been vandalized. Witnesses reported seeing Garcia taking a rock and damaging the paint on her SUV. The total cost of the damage was roughly $4,500.

Garcia and his friends left without buying anything, which made it hard for police to find him, investigators said. Police then received tips from the public, leading to his arrest. He is being charged with one count of criminal damage.

