Lots to do in the Phoenix area this weekend

Phoenix

Feb. 25-26 - Festival of Japan - Arizona Matsuri

Steele Indian School Park - 300 E. Indian School Road | Sat. & Sun. from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

This festival will celebrate the traditional culture of Japan, with appearances by the Arizona Buddhist Temple, Japanese American Citizens League, Japanese Culture Club of Arizona, and so many others. The Matsuri is a 501(c)3 non-profit organized by volunteers wanting to educate the community about Japanese culture. The event is free, and you can get a full schedule of what’s happening on each day here.

Feb. 28 - Coco Peru is Bitter, Bothered, and Beyond

CB Live - 21001 N. Tatum Blvd. | Starts at 7:30 p.m.

Come meet the drag artist who calls herself the “exhausted dinosaur of drag” who got her start performing in New York City in the 1990s. She has been featured in a variety of films and TV shows and has interviewed a variety of performers and artists throughout the years including Liza Minnelli, Allison Janney, Bea Arthur and many others. Tickets can be found here and start at $40. Meet and greet tickets are $20 (must be purchased in addition to general admission tickets).

March 4-5 - 8th Annual Italian Festival

Heritage Square - 115 N. 6th St. (near Arizona Science Center) | Sat. from 11 a.m. until 9 pm., Sun. from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Come celebrate Italian culture as part of the 8th annual Italian Festival featuring tasty delights, wine, exotic cars, arts and music performances, flag wavers, a parade and so much more. The event costs $10 per person, and $20 on the day of the event. Buy your tickets here!

Scottsdale

Feb. 16-26 - Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show

WestWorld of Scottsdale - 16601 N. Pima Road | Times vary. Schedule below.

This event has been held in Arizona since 1955 and was originally held on the grounds of the Arizona Biltmore. This event features some of the world’s most beautiful breeds of horses showing off some incredible skills at the hands of their riders. Click here for the full event schedule, ticket costs, and more details.

March 2 - Margaret Cho

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts - 7380 E. 2nd St. | Starts at 7:30 p.m.

Award-winning comic Margaret Cho will be coming for a one-night-only performance at the center, with tickets starting at $39 here. You don’t want to miss this amazing opportunity to see this legend live.

March 3 - Moonlight Cinema: The Sandlot & Alien

Harkins Camelview - 7014 E. Camelback Rd. | Sandlot: 7 p.m.; Alien at 9:30 p.m.

It’s one of your favorite classics on the big screen under the stars at Harkins! Enjoy this family-friendly film with the whole family. Afterward, enjoy the heart-pounding thriller you know and love...Alien! Tickets start at $14 and can be found here.

Chandler

March 5 - Billie and Blue Eyes: Catherine Russell and John Pizarelli

Chandler Center for the Arts -175 S. Arizona Avenue | Starts at 3 p.m.

Catherine Russell and John Pizzarelli are breathing life into the old classics of Billie Holiday and Frank Sinatra. If you love the oldies but the goodies, these two will ensure you walk away with your heart singing. Tickets start at $44 and can be found here.

GILBERT

March 1-4 - 42nd Street

Hale Theatre Arizona - 50 W. Page Avenue | Showtimes vary by day; 7:30 p.m. and/or 4 p.m.

This is one of the most iconic, historical Broadway shows that tells the story of a young girl from Allentown, PA who manages to be in the right time at the right place to land her dream role on Broadway. Tickets start at $45 and can be found here.

GLENDALE

March 4- 4th Annual Hungarian Festival

Glendale Community College - 6000 W. Olive Avenue | Starts at 12 p.m.

Celebrate Hungarian culture in Glendale with delicious dishes, opportunities to shop around, art, music and dance performances and more. The event is free, but donations are both welcomed and appreciated. Click here to learn more about what to expect at this fun event.

March 5- Harlem Globetrotters

Desert Diamond Arena -9400 W. Maryland Ave | Starts at 2 p.m.

One of America’s most well-known, family-friendly basketball teams is coming to the Valley! They were founded allllll the way back in 1926 and were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2002. Don’t miss their stop at the arena by getting your tickets here that start at $20. On March 4, they’ll also be at the Footprint Center.

