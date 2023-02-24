Black History Month
Hiker in critical condition after suffering heart attack on Phoenix trail

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:59 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A hiker is fighting for his life after an apparent heart attack while on a popular Phoenix trail.

Phoenix fire officials tell Arizona’s Family that crews were called out just after 11 a.m. Friday to the Ocotillo Trail near 7th Street and Sonoran Desert Drive. Crews learned that a 63-year-old man had suffered a cardiac arrest about a quarter-mile from the bottom of the trailhead. Paramedics began conducting CPR and rushed the man to the hospital in extremely critical condition. No other information was immediately available.

