Here’s the full lineup and schedule for Innings Fest at Tempe Beach Park

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A popular Tempe music festival has returned with a killer line-up, but if you didn’t buy your tickets early, they’re quite expensive and hard to come by.

As of Friday morning, only single-day tickets for Sunday admission or two-day Cabana tickets are available. And if you manage to have the big buck, expect to fork over well over $400 for verified resale tickets for Saturday, who notably features Green Day, Weezer, and the Offspring. But if you do have tickets, scroll down to see the full schedule and what to expect.

Innings Fest 2023 Tempe Saturday lineup and set times

Green Day: 9:05-11 p.m. Home Plate Stage.

The Black Crowes: 7:45-9 p.m. Right Field Stage.

Weezer: 6:25-7:40 p.m. Home Plate Stage.

The Pretty Reckless: 5:20-6:20 p.m. Right Field Stage.

The Offspring: 4:15-5:15 p.m. Home Plate Stage.

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness: 3:15-4:15 p.m. Right Field Stage.

The Glorious Sons: 2:30-3:15 p.m. Home Plate Stage.

Heartless Bastard: 1:45-2:30 p.m. Right Field Stage.

Annie DiRusso: 1-1:45 p.m. Home Plate Stage.

Sunday music lineup and schedule

Eddie Vedder: 9:30-11 p.m. Home Plate Stage.

The Revivalists: 8:25-9:25 p.m. Right Field Stage.

Marcus Mumford: 7:20-8:20 p.m. Home Plate Stage.

The Head and the Heart: 6:15-7:15 p.m. Right Field Stage.

Mt. Joy: 5:10-6:10 p.m. Home Plate Stage.

Umphrey’s McGee: 4-5:10 p.m. Right Field Stage.

Magic City Hippies: 3-4 p.m. Home Plate Stage.

Paris Jackson: 2:15-3 p.m. Right Field Stage.

Hazel English: 1:30-2:15 p.m. Home Plate Stage.

TBA: 1-1:30 p.m. Right Field Stage.

Saturday MLB player appearances at Innings Festival Tempe

All-Star Jam hosted by Jake Peavy: 1:45-2:30 p.m. on Left Field Stage.

Matt Williams: 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Speed Pitch.

Kevin Mitchell: 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Batting Cage.

Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster: 3:15-4 p.m. on Left Field Stage.

Dontrelle Willis: 4-5 p.m. at Speed Pitch.

Jake Peavy: 4-5 p.m. at Batting Cage.

Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster: 5:20-6:05 p.m. on Left Field Stage.

Mike Cameron: 5:45-6:45 p.m. at Speed Pitch.

Vinny Castilla: 5:45-6:45 p.m. at Batting Cage.

Sunday MLB player appearances at Innings Festival Tempe

Rafael Palmeiro: 2-3 p.m. at Batting Cage.

Bronson Arroyo Band: 2:30-3:15 p.m. on Left Field Stage.

Edgar Martinez: 3:15-4:15 p.m. at Speed Pitch.

Bret Boone: 3:15-4:15 p.m. at Batting Cage.

Randy Johnson: 5:15-6:15 p.m. Speed Pitch.

Grady Sizemore: 5:15-6:15 p.m. Batting Cage.

Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster: 6:15-7:15 p.m. on Left Field Stage.

