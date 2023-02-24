Black History Month
Gilbert police search for driver seen on video attempting to hit group of children

Police say it’s not the first time the driver appeared in similar incidents
Video released by police appears to show a white pick-up truck speeding off from the area.
Video released by police appears to show a white pick-up truck speeding off from the area.(Gilbert Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:13 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Gilbert Police Department is looking for a pick-up driver seen on surveillance video allegedly trying hit a group of children late last week.

The department posted the video on social media, which appears to show a white Toyota Tacoma driving recklessly near the Morrison Ranch neighborhood, which is just to the east of Higley Road and Bloomfield Parkway. In an instance that occurred on Friday, Feb. 17 around 9 p.m., the driver reportedly attempted to hit a group of kids while in the greenbelt. However, police also said that the “Tacoma has been identified in other incidents reported to have also occurred in the area.”

Detectives add that they are looking for any possible victims related to the investigation in addition to help for identifying two other vehicles: a dark-colored sedan and a white-colored sedan. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gilbert Police Department’s non-emergency line at 480-503-6500.

