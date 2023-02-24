Gilbert police search for driver seen on video attempting to hit group of children

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Gilbert Police Department is looking for a pick-up driver seen on surveillance video allegedly trying hit a group of children late last week.

The department posted the video on social media, which appears to show a white Toyota Tacoma driving recklessly near the Morrison Ranch neighborhood, which is just to the east of Higley Road and Bloomfield Parkway. In an instance that occurred on Friday, Feb. 17 around 9 p.m., the driver reportedly attempted to hit a group of kids while in the greenbelt. However, police also said that the “Tacoma has been identified in other incidents reported to have also occurred in the area.”

Detectives add that they are looking for any possible victims related to the investigation in addition to help for identifying two other vehicles: a dark-colored sedan and a white-colored sedan. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gilbert Police Department’s non-emergency line at 480-503-6500.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.