Ex-Deer Valley school district employee accused of luring child for sex

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A former Deer Valley Unified School District employee is accused of luring a child for sexual exploitation, officials say. The district sent a message to parents and families saying Raymond Gulbranson was charged with an alleged crime involving a child. DVUSD didn’t elaborate on the details of the accusations. Gulbranson was a plant foreman at Park Meadows Elementary School but also previously worked as a custodian at Copper Creek Elementary School and a bus technician on Bus Route 131.

Gulbranson’s arrest didn’t involve any students and officials say he’s no longer with the district. We’ve reached out to Glendale police and are waiting to hear back. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Glendale Police Department directly at 623-930-3000. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.