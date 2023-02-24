Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Ex-Deer Valley school district employee accused of luring child for sex

Gulbranson was arrested earlier this month.
Gulbranson was arrested earlier this month.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:16 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A former Deer Valley Unified School District employee is accused of luring a child for sexual exploitation, officials say. The district sent a message to parents and families saying Raymond Gulbranson was charged with an alleged crime involving a child. DVUSD didn’t elaborate on the details of the accusations. Gulbranson was a plant foreman at Park Meadows Elementary School but also previously worked as a custodian at Copper Creek Elementary School and a bus technician on Bus Route 131.

Gulbranson’s arrest didn’t involve any students and officials say he’s no longer with the district. We’ve reached out to Glendale police and are waiting to hear back. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Glendale Police Department directly at 623-930-3000. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation

Latest News

WWII collector searching for veteran's family in Arizona
Connie Stein has seen what Frank Rosales has done at the center and wanted to Pay It Forward.
Phoenix recreation center volunteer honored with Pay It Forward award
Friends celebrate man who only wants Phoenix recreation center to be the best
The family of Jason Resendez is mourning his death after he was killed by Phoenix police on...
Family mourns loved one killed by Phoenix police, officers say he waved a gun
Tuna, just like other fish, can contain mercury.
Consumer Reports reveals some canned tuna is high in mercury levels