Driver was speeding before deadly crash in south Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say a driver was speeding moments before causing a crash that left a man dead and several others hospitalized in south Phoenix Tuesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., police say the driver of a blue car was going over the speed limit when they collided with an SUV near 19th and Olney avenues, just south of Dobbins Road.

Investigators say 58-year-old Forrest Wade, another man and a woman were all taken to the hospital, where Wade later died. The alleged speeder wasn’t hurt and stayed at the scene. The other man and woman are expected to survive.

It’s unclear how fast the driver was going. Police said the speeding driver wasn’t intoxicated but could be facing charges as the investigation continues.

