Data: Nearly 80% Arizona jobs lost in December were because workers quit, not layoffs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The latest Arizona jobs report shows that despite growing concerns of an impending recession and looming job cuts, the state’s workforce is holding relatively firm.

According to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the job openings rate was 6.4% in December, which is below the national average of 6.7%. The workforce was relatively balanced despite seasonal jobs that creep on during the holiday season. The report details that out of the 128,000 separations, an overwhelming majority resulted from people quitting, not because of layoffs. “Over the last 12 months, quits averaged 107,000 per month, ranging from 96,000 to 130,000,” the BLS wrote, signaling that no mass labor shift is taking place in our state.

A graph shows a fairly consistent trend except during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.. (Arizona's Family)

Still, data analyzed by CNN shows that the labor market has slowed to the lowest gain in two years. “That means the Fed is entering 2023 looking for a considerably softer and looser labor market — notably, increased labor participation, a better alignment of job seekers to open positions, and lower levels of wage growth,” explained CNN Business reporter Alicia Wallace. But the unemployment rate fell from 3.6% to 3.5%, matching a 53-year low, the Associated Press reported last month. Unemployment levels again fell in January, to 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969.

At this time, layoffs appear to primarily affect tech companies. PayPal announced that 7% of its workforce would be laid off in a cost-cutting move. Tempe-based Carvana reported a loss of $806 million in its latest earnings report, just months after laying off 2,500 people, most of which didn’t affect the Arizona workforce.

President Joe Biden has called the latest jobs report “strikingly good news” and asserted that his Republican critics were wrong in their warnings of continued high inflation and a coming recession and layoffs.

