Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

China calls for Russia-Ukraine cease-fire, peace talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.(Anton Novoderezhkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:53 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China has called for a cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia and the opening of peace talks as part of a 12-point proposal to end the conflict.

The plan issued Friday morning by the Foreign Ministry also urges the end of Western sanctions imposed on Russia, measures to ensure nuclear facilities, the establishment of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and steps to ensure the export of grain, after disruptions caused global food prices to spike.

China has claimed to be neutral in the conflict, but it has a “no limits” relationship with Russia and has refused to criticize its invasion of Ukraine over even refer to it as such, while accusing the West of provoking the conflict and “fanning the flames” by providing Ukraine with defensive arms.

Ukraine marks the one year anniversary of Russia's invasion. (CNN, POOL, CNN PORTUGAL, RFE/RL, Russian Pool via VGTRK, MORE)

The peace proposal mainly elaborated on long-held Chinese positions, including referring to the need that all countries’ “sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity be effectively guaranteed.”

It also called an end to the “Cold War mentality” — its standard term for what it regards as U.S. hegemony and interference in other countries.

China abstained Thursday when the U.N. General Assembly approved a nonbinding resolution that calls for Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw its forces.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation

Latest News

It’s unclear how fast the driver was going.
Driver was speeding before deadly crash in south Phoenix, police say
Officials at the Saint Louis Zoo said a bear escaped its enclosure for a second time.
Bear escapes zoo enclosure for 2nd time this month, prompting lockdown
Because the material around the black holes can reach millions of degrees, producing X-rays,...
NASA space telescope finds two pairs of black holes on collision course
WWII collector searching for veteran's family in Arizona