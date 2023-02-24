Black History Month
Charges recommended in crash that killed Pinal County sheriff’s son, his fiancée and their daughter

Caroline Patten, the fiancée of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son Cooper, died in the...
Caroline Patten, the fiancée of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son Cooper, died in the hospital on Friday night.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:34 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Gilbert Police Department said on Friday charges have been submitted to prosecutors in connection with a crash that left three people dead last December, including the son and granddaughter of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.

Police say that on Dec. 16, 2022, Brian Alexander Torres, 21, was driving west in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup on Elliott Road when he collided with a Toyota Corolla sedan driver that was trying to turn left from Elliott onto Cole Drive. Three people were in the sedan being driven by Caroline Patten, 20, including her fiancée, 22-year-old Cooper Lamb, and their 11-month-old daughter. Lamb and the baby girl died at the scene. Patten died almost a week later.

Torres, who wasn’t injured, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. In an update Friday, police now say his blood alcohol content (BAC) was 0.03, which is below the legal limit of .08. However, investigators say he was driving between 67 and 71 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone before the crash. THC was also detected in his blood.

Police have recommended Torres be charged with three counts of manslaughter. The case is now in the hands of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

