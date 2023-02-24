Black History Month
Bargains can still be found at some Cactus League stadiums

The first thing you should know if you’re looking for cheap tickets is that several teams use a form of dynamic pricing.(Arizona's Family)
By Colin Stanton and Gary Harper
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:45 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Cactus League is finally underway, drawing fans from across the Valley and around the country. Unfortunately, ticket prices have risen sharply over the years, but there are still ways to score a bargain if you know where to look.

Spring training was a great way to see some of the best baseball players around without breaking the bank. That’s changed. In 2007, just 16 years ago, the Diamondbacks played spring games in Tucson Electric Park.

The most expensive seat in the house was just $16. Today? The cheapest reserved seat in their new home at Salt River Fields is $33, and you’ll pay at least $7 more to park.

The first thing you should know if you’re looking for cheap tickets is that several teams use a form of dynamic pricing. In other words, you’ll pay more depending on the opponent and the day of the week. If you want to sit on the lawn for a Thursday game between the Giants and Brewers at Scottsdale Stadium, you’ll pay $19. Not bad. But that same spot on the lawn for a Saturday game against the Dodgers? $59 each!

On Your Side wanted to know the best place to see a game on a budget. We looked at the cheapest reserved seats you can find, along with parking.

In all, we found three ballparks where you can get a reserved seat and parking for less than $15:

  • Camelback Ranch, with the Dodgers and White Sox
  • Goodyear Ballpark, home of the Reds and the Guardians
  • Surprise Stadium, where the Rangers and Royals play

The single cheapest spot we found for a game? It’s the Texas Rangers in Surprise. For a game with lower demand, like a Tuesday afternoon against the Colorado Rockies, you can get a reserved seat for just ten dollars, and parking is free. A spot on the lawn is just $8.

One thing to be prepared for is that most stadiums have free parking, but you’ll have to pay in some places. The fees range from $5-$20, and some parks don’t take cash.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

