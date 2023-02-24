Bad news if you have allergies: you could be in for a rough spring in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The official start of spring is less than a month away and experts think it may be a rough season for allergy sufferers in Arizona. That’s in part to the rain recorded during monsoons and this winter.

Dr. Sanjay Patel with the Desert Center for Allergy and Chest Diseases says the rain leads to more vegetation which means there will be a lot more tree pollen in the air creating a “perfect storm” for allergies. With the strong winds this week, Dr. Patel said his patients came in with runny noses, sneezing and asthma flare-ups.

We live in the desert and Dr. Patel says there’s something in the air year-round with overlapping seasons from trees, to weeds, grasses and molds. He says between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. tend to be the peak hours when most pollens are in the air, so plan accordingly. If you are outside, Dr. Patel suggests considering a mask to prevent breathing those pollens in.

Also be sure to check with your doctor if you have to rely on nasal spray to get through the day.

“There’s really only one type of treatment that’s been shown to help actually cure allergies and that’s allergy immune therapy, commonly known as allergy shots,” Dr. Patel said. “But in terms of treating symptoms, all of our allergy societies are going to recommend the main over the counter medications as first-line therapies.”

Other things tips to keep in mind: close car windows, keep house windows and doors closed, use HEPA filters and change regularly.

Here are some more tips from HonorHealth.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix tells Arizona’s Family that Maricopa County saw more than three inches in December and January. That’s the wettest weather recorded in the area since the 2016/2017 season and it’s nearly an inch more than last year.

