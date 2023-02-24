Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Bad news if you have allergies: you could be in for a rough spring in Arizona

Allergists say the wet winter and monsoon will lead to more tree pollen this spring.
Expect your allergies to be especially triggered this season.
Expect your allergies to be especially triggered this season.(KY3)
By Whitney Clark
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:14 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The official start of spring is less than a month away and experts think it may be a rough season for allergy sufferers in Arizona. That’s in part to the rain recorded during monsoons and this winter.

Dr. Sanjay Patel with the Desert Center for Allergy and Chest Diseases says the rain leads to more vegetation which means there will be a lot more tree pollen in the air creating a “perfect storm” for allergies. With the strong winds this week, Dr. Patel said his patients came in with runny noses, sneezing and asthma flare-ups.

We live in the desert and Dr. Patel says there’s something in the air year-round with overlapping seasons from trees, to weeds, grasses and molds. He says between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. tend to be the peak hours when most pollens are in the air, so plan accordingly. If you are outside, Dr. Patel suggests considering a mask to prevent breathing those pollens in.

Also be sure to check with your doctor if you have to rely on nasal spray to get through the day.

“There’s really only one type of treatment that’s been shown to help actually cure allergies and that’s allergy immune therapy, commonly known as allergy shots,” Dr. Patel said. “But in terms of treating symptoms, all of our allergy societies are going to recommend the main over the counter medications as first-line therapies.”

Other things tips to keep in mind: close car windows, keep house windows and doors closed, use HEPA filters and change regularly.

Here are some more tips from HonorHealth.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix tells Arizona’s Family that Maricopa County saw more than three inches in December and January. That’s the wettest weather recorded in the area since the 2016/2017 season and it’s nearly an inch more than last year.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation

Latest News

Officials say they are targeting Sinaloa Cartel in drug bust in Tempe
Tuna, just like other fish, can contain mercury.
Consumer Reports reveals some canned tuna is high in mercury levels
Consumer Reports tests different canned tunas for mercury levels
FDA reviewing proposal to make Narcan available over the counter