Arizona Painting Company gives back to community by painting houses for free

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:37 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — You know that old saying, “that it takes a village,” right? Well, it takes a lot of volunteers to “paint it forward.” Each year, dozens of folds get together to do Something Good and this morning Good Morning Arizona is excited to talk about how you also have the chance to get involved.

Joining us this morning from Arizona Painting Company is general manager Sam Hettinger. The company has been around for over 20 years, and for nine years, the company has been helping out its community by painting houses for free. But not every house get’s painted. No, instead, like Arizona’s Family’s Pay It Forward community program, Paint It Forward takes in nominations and then decides who deserves the reward.

If you would like to make your own nomination for Paint It Forward, you can go to the company’s website and fill out the nomination form.

And you know what? We like that, and we think that it’s Something Good! Tell us Something Good by going to the Something Good page on Arizona’s Family website and clicking ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

