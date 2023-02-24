Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

ADOT: Several Northern Arizona highways still closed; more closures expected this weekend

ADOT is warning drivers that they will encounter slick conditions no matter even if they take...
ADOT is warning drivers that they will encounter slick conditions no matter even if they take open roads.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Peter Valencia
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:58 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Several northern Arizona highways remained closed early Friday, and more closures are anticipated as the weekend approaches.

A wicked winter storm hit the region earlier this week, prompting school closures and causing power outages for dozens of residents in Yavapai and Coconino counties. Arizona’s Family crews saw high winds, falling temperatures, and blowing snow in Flagstaff and Prescott. And as of Friday morning, Arizona’s Family First Alert Meteorologists forecast that more snow is coming. ADOT and DPS officials have been working closely to prevent traffic-related collisions by blocking access to incredibly slick and dangerous roads.

At this time, traffic officials have closed the following highways. (List updated as of 7:30 a.m.)

  • I-40 eastbound at US 93 (MP 72)
  • SR 260 eastbound between McNary and Greer (MP 360-385)
  • SR 273 between SR 260 and Sunrise Park (MP 377-383)
  • US 180 north of Snowbowl (MP 236-248)
  • SR 64 near the Grand Canyon (MP 240-264)
  • US 191 South of Alpine (MP 188-252)

Current estimates from the National Weather Service say that wind gusts between 30 to 50mph are expected in some regions of the High Country. A “storm system brings a chance for more snow in the High Country, mainly late Saturday into Sunday morning. 6-12 inches are expected above 5,500 feet, with 2-6 inches above 4,000 feet,” explained First Alert Meteorologist April Warneke. As such, “roads will not reopen until weather conditions improve,” ADOT wrote on their website. "

Drivers are still being asked to avoid traveling in winter conditions as portions of the highways could be impassible, and you could stay trapped on the roads for hours at a time. Real-time highway conditions are available through AZ511 and the First Alert Traffic map.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation

Latest News

More expected snow overnight causing concerns in Flagstaff
The Los Angeles area is getting its first blizzard warning since 1989 as snow falls near the...
Rare sight: Snow near Hollywood sign; LA gets first blizzard warning in 30-plus years
ADOT crews were out Wednesday morning removing trees on SR 260 on the Mogollon Rim.
Major northern Arizona highways reopen after winter storm caused power outages, school closures
Flagstaff sees break in snow, strong winds