ADOT: Several Northern Arizona highways still closed; more closures expected this weekend

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Several northern Arizona highways remained closed early Friday, and more closures are anticipated as the weekend approaches.

A wicked winter storm hit the region earlier this week, prompting school closures and causing power outages for dozens of residents in Yavapai and Coconino counties. Arizona’s Family crews saw high winds, falling temperatures, and blowing snow in Flagstaff and Prescott. And as of Friday morning, Arizona’s Family First Alert Meteorologists forecast that more snow is coming. ADOT and DPS officials have been working closely to prevent traffic-related collisions by blocking access to incredibly slick and dangerous roads.

At this time, traffic officials have closed the following highways. (List updated as of 7:30 a.m.)

I-40 eastbound at US 93 (MP 72)

SR 260 eastbound between McNary and Greer (MP 360-385)

SR 273 between SR 260 and Sunrise Park (MP 377-383)

US 180 north of Snowbowl (MP 236-248)

SR 64 near the Grand Canyon (MP 240-264)

US 191 South of Alpine (MP 188-252)

Current estimates from the National Weather Service say that wind gusts between 30 to 50mph are expected in some regions of the High Country. A “storm system brings a chance for more snow in the High Country, mainly late Saturday into Sunday morning. 6-12 inches are expected above 5,500 feet, with 2-6 inches above 4,000 feet,” explained First Alert Meteorologist April Warneke. As such, “roads will not reopen until weather conditions improve,” ADOT wrote on their website. "

Drivers are still being asked to avoid traveling in winter conditions as portions of the highways could be impassible, and you could stay trapped on the roads for hours at a time. Real-time highway conditions are available through AZ511 and the First Alert Traffic map.

