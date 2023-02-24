70′s return for spring training, but big changes coming Sunday

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — After a cool start to our morning with lows in the mid 40′s, this afternoon we will see highs temps around 67 degrees. Our average high this time of year is 72. Tomorrow we will see temperatures warm up to around 74 degrees, with plenty of sunshine in the morning.

Another storm system is taking shape to arrive late Saturday into Sunday morning. It is a cold front that will be a quick mover, but in advance of that cold front coming, the winds will pick up tomorrow afternoon. Expect winds up to 15 to 25 mph, with even stronger winds in the high country. We will see some rain here in the Valley, and most areas will see about a quarter of an inch or less.

This storm will also bring us additional snowfall along the rim. Heavy snow at times in the higher terrain with lighter amounts down to 3,500 to 4,000 feet. ADOT warns travelers that the roads will be rough again when this storm arrives Saturday afternoon. Flagstaff received 9″ of fresh snow in the last 12 hours, which brings the season total to 108″. At this time last year, the airport received 42 inches of snow. Because of the snow and dangerous travel conditions, we have issued a First Alert for the high country late Saturday through Sunday morning.

Another round of snow this Friday morning. Big changes Saturday afternoon through Sunday. (AZ Family)

Next week we will see below-average temperatures through Friday with highs in the 60s, and get this, there is another chance of Valley rain and mountain snowfall. The timing of that storm is late Wednesday through Thursday Morning, it has been an incredible winter season so far.

