3 hurt after two-car crash in Phoenix closes part of Loop 202

Traffic is being directed off the highway to Buckeye Road.
Traffic is being directed off the highway to Buckeye Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:26 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three people, including a child, are hurt after a two-car crash on Loop 202 in Phoenix on Friday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a crash on the north lanes of Loop 202 South Mountain at Buckeye Road. DPS says two women and a child were involved in the crash. One woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the other woman and child had non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS says the northbound lanes of Loop 202 South Mountain are closed while troopers investigate and clear the scene. Traffic is being directed off the highway to Buckeye Road. There is no estimated time of reopening. The southbound lanes aren’t affected by the crash.

