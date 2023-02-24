3 hurt after two-car crash in Phoenix closes part of Loop 202

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three people, including a child, are hurt after a two-car crash on Loop 202 in Phoenix on Friday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a crash on the north lanes of Loop 202 South Mountain at Buckeye Road. DPS says two women and a child were involved in the crash. One woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the other woman and child had non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS says the northbound lanes of Loop 202 South Mountain are closed while troopers investigate and clear the scene. Traffic is being directed off the highway to Buckeye Road. There is no estimated time of reopening. The southbound lanes aren’t affected by the crash.

*UPDATE* *CLOSURE*



Loop 202 northbound is CLOSED at Buckeye due to a crash.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#phxtraffic https://t.co/Lg2yf0Mn56 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.